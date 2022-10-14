Dhamnagar by polls: last date of filing of nomination today

Bhadrak: Today is the last date of filing of nomination papers for the Dhamnagar by polls. The untimely demise of MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi is the reason for the by-elections.

The dates of the election had been released by the Office of Sub-Collector Bhadrak on Friday and the nomination filing had already began. According to reports, three major political parties that are BJD, BJP and Congress have not yet announced candidate’s name for the upcoming by-election.

According to the statement issued by the governing party, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik will soon the name of the candidate. The numbers of aspirant candidates are increasing for the by-election.

It is to be noted that, former MLA Rajendra Das, Sarat Das, and Zila Dalit Mahasangha president Rajendra Jena are in the race. By-election fervour has already gripped Dhamnagar after Jan Sampark Padayatra of BJD.

Likewise, senior BJP leaders Samir Mohanty, Prabhari D Purandeswari, and Manmohan Samal are reviewing the situation in Bhadrak. The son of deceased MLA Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryavanshi Suraj has started campaigning for the by-election. BJP likely to name him as the favourable candidate.

On the other hand, Congress has created a team of five members for the by-polls.

According to the notification: