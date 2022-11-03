Dhamnagar by-election witnesses 66.63 per cent polling

By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) in its latest update shared at 7.08 PM informed that the Dhamnagar by-election recorded 66.63 per cent voter turnout today.

According to reports, over 2,38,417 voters of the Assembly constituency exercised their franchise today to decide the fate of seven candidates including Abanti Das of  Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Suryabanshi Suraj of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Baba Harekrushna Sethi of Congress.

Barring stray incidents of alleged rigging and clashes, the voting was conducted successfully at 252 polling stations in the constituencies.

Out of the 252 polling booths, 110 were declared as sensitive and the webcasting was conducted in 126 booths.

As many as 15 booths were considered as model booths while five were marked as ‘pink booths.’

