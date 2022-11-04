Dhamnagar By-Election: Pramila Mallik is confident of BJD’s win with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Dhamnagar assembly constituency witnessed 66.63 percent voters turnout during the bypoll held on Thursday, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Pramila Mallik asserted that her party would get the MLA seat by winning with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes.

While asserting about the regional party’s possible win, Pramila Mallik informed that the youths, students and women, in fact, every woman voter, have voted for the BJD candidate.

The people of the assembly constituency gave their votes in support of BJD’s Abanti Das as they had assured earlier, which is why she will win with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes, Mallik said.

On the other hand, the State units of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress also confidently assumed that their candidates would win the MLA seat.