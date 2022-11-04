Dhamnagar By-Election: Pramila Mallik is confident of BJD’s win with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Dhamnagar assembly constituency witnessed 66.63 percent voters turnout during the bypoll held on Thursday, senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Pramila Mallik asserted that her party would get the MLA seat by winning with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes.

While asserting about the regional party’s possible win, Pramila Mallik informed that the youths, students and women, in fact, every woman voter, have voted for the BJD candidate.

The people of the assembly constituency gave their votes in support of BJD’s Abanti Das as they had assured earlier, which is why she will win with a margin of 20,000-25,000 votes, Mallik said.

On the other hand, the State units of both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress also confidently assumed that their candidates would win the MLA seat.

You might also like
State

Odisha: ECoR felicitates students from various schools

State

Odisha: Shopping mall to give compensation of Rs 25,000 for charging man Rs 6 for…

State

Pradeep Majhi takes charge as Advisor of Special Development Council

State

Odisha: Matric summative-1 exams to begin from November 23

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.