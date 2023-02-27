Dhaba owner shot dead in Koida area of Sundargarh

Sundergarh: The owner of a road side eatery (Dhaba) was allegedly shot dead by unknown miscreants near Malda under Koida police in Banai here on Sunday night. The hotel owner’s associate has also been seriously injured in this incident.

The hotel owner has been identified as Ramesh Chatamba and his associate is Rama Purti.

According to reports, Ramesh and Rama were first rushed to Tisco hospital in Joda, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Rama has been transferred to SCB Hospital for further treatment in Cuttack as his condition worsened.

As per reports, both of them were shot due to past enmity.

The Koida police is currently investigating the case.