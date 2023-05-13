DGP Sunil Bansal reviews LWE situation in Koraput and Kandhamal districts

Phulbani: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal reviewed the crime and left wing extremism (LWE) situations in Koraput and Kandhamal districts during his visit today.

According to reports, Bansal landed at HAL Helipad at Sunabeda and held discussion with senior officials and took stock of the overall situation of both the districts.

Director Intelligence Sanjeeb Panda, IG (Southern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi, Kandhamal SP Suvendhu Patra, DIG (South West Range) Rajesh Pandit and DIG BSF Shailesh Kumar were also present.

The DGP gave a number of instructions to the officers on tackling the naxal menace as well as crime and law & order situation.

Later, the DGP arrived in Kandhamal and went to Bhandrangi in Tumudibandh Block. There he held talks with the jawans at the CRPF camp.

DGP appreciated the work method of the Jawans and advised them to always work with determination and sincere dedication. He also gave them some tips on tackling the Maoist menace.

From there, the DGP went to Phulbani where he inaugurated the BSF camp at Police Reserve Ground. He then reached the police headquarters at Phulbani and held discussions with the concerned officials on crime and Maoist issues.

Anti-Naxal Cell officials including BSF IG Dinesh Sharma, Kandhamal SP and SDPO Suprasana Mallick attended the DGP’s review meeting.

