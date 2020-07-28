DGP Odisha Issues SOP For Covid Management At Police Stations
Bhubaneswar: The director general of police Abhay has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all the police stations for Covid management in Odisha today.
The SOP has been circulated to the heads of all police as personnel got infected by the novel coronavirus in different places.
A few of the points that have been highlighted are as follows:
- The reception desk should be placed away from main building so that less public enter the main building.
- Transparent glass should be installed between visitors and the reception personnel.
- The complaint box should be placed at the entrance, preferably stuck to the entrance date.
- The phone-based grievance system should be strengthened.