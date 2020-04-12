DGP Abhay Visits Odisha’s Ganjam, Boosts Morale Of Police Persons Amid Covid-19 Fight

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Ganjam: Amid the coronavirus lock down, many senior officers in Odisha have been leading from the front and are supporting their departments and encouraging them in these tough times.

Related News

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

20 yr Old Odia Labourer Cycles From Maharastra To Reach…

Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight…

4 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha; Tally…

The DGP of Odisha, Sri Abhay visited Rambha Police Station in Ganjam today.

This visit was to boost public confidence, police morale and to inquire about the well-being of the people as well as the Police personnel of the district.

You might also like
State

Fishermen In Odisha Badly Affected Due To Covid-19 Lock Down

State

20 yr Old Odia Labourer Cycles From Maharastra To Reach Odisha, Shocking 2000 kms…

State

Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight Covid-19 In Odisha

State

4 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha; Tally rises to 54

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.