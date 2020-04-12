Ganjam: Amid the coronavirus lock down, many senior officers in Odisha have been leading from the front and are supporting their departments and encouraging them in these tough times.

The DGP of Odisha, Sri Abhay visited Rambha Police Station in Ganjam today.

This visit was to boost public confidence, police morale and to inquire about the well-being of the people as well as the Police personnel of the district.