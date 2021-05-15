DGP Abhay Visits Motu In Malkangiri To Review Border Security Arrangements

Malkangiri: The Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited Motu in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

The DGP reached MV-88 and inaugurated a new police outpost at Motu. Later, he reached at BSF Camp and conducted a review meeting with the officials.

The DGP held a discussion with police and Senior BSF officials regarding the facilities for the migrants returning to the State in view of the Covid-19 cases in other states and anti maoists operation. He inspected the border security arrangements at Motu.

Odisha DGP has also appealed the Maoists who are infected with Covid-19 to surrender & join the mainstream. The state government will look after the treatment & other facilities.

 

