Malkangiri: The Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited the Hantalaguda BSF camp in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district.

The DGP discussed the blue print and development work in the Swabhiman anchal and how the Maoist suppressed area can be safeguarded.

Border Security Force (BSF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Malkangiri district police officers were present in the meeting to safeguard the area repressed under the Maoists.

It is noteworthy that, two hardcore Maoists were shot dead by the Special Operation Group and District Voluntary Force’s Jawan in the Singabaram forest under Swabhiman area yesterday.

The DGP praised jawans enthusiasm and courage.