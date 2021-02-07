Malkangiri: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay visited Koraput district and held a detailed review of various issues with the district SP and other senior officials. He appreciated the anti-Maoist and anti-cannabis initiatives of Koraput police during the meeting.

The police chief interacted with the senior officers of the district police and reviewed many developmental activities going on in the area. He focused especially on making Koraput, the best district in anti-Naxal Operations and anti-cannabis initiatives in the State.

The DGP discussed the blueprint for development work in the district and praised the police officials for their enthusiasm and courage.

He also called out the Maoists to surrender before the police and assured all help required to let them join the mainstream society and live a normal life.

The DGP also inaugurated the Reserve Police Office quarters before his departure.

Among other senior officials present during the review meeting were Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Southwest Range Rajesh Kumar Pandit, SPs of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada districts, BSF DIG and Commandant, Special Operation Group (SOG) Commandant and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Commandant.