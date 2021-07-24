DFO Sangram Behera, Gurandi Police Station OIC and deceased ACF’s cook get clean chit in Soumya Ranjan’s death case

Paralakhemundi: Paralakhemunidi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Behera, deceased ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha and Gurandi Police Station Officer In Charge (OIC) Mamata Panda has been reportedly got clean chits in ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s death case.

While speaking to the media persons, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Tapan Kumar Pattnaik said that the Paralakhemunidi DFO Sangram Behera has no link with the death case of the ACF Soumya Ranjan. Besides, his Call Detail Record (CDR) revealed that he has no connection with Bidya Bharati, the wife of deceased ACF’s wife.

This apart, the DFO also did not have any connection with the ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha, said the SP.

Likewise, Gurandi Police Station OIC Mamata Panda, who faced police interrogation yesterday, revealed that she has no links with the mysterious death of the ACF, added the SP.

Similarly, the ACF’s cook Manmath Kambha also said that he was not present at Mohapatra’s residence on the day of the incident and was cooking for another official.

Meanwhile, the family members raised questions over the investigation process.

Lawyer of deceased Soumya Ranjan’s family, Parthasarathi Nayak, has raised eyebrow over the probe of the police. The investigation is being carried out in a way to save someone.

Nayak demanded that Bidyabharti should be arrested and then questioned over the mysterious death of her wife.