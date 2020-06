DFO Arrested For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1.66 Lakh In Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: Patnagarh DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) identified as Pranab Kumar Mohanty has been arrested by vigilance officials today while accepting a PC (Percentage Commission) amounting to Rs 1.66 lakh.

The DFO was accepting the bribe from a departmental forest range officer for clearing a bill for renovation of a Kendu leaves collection centre.

The raid is still underway at the DFO’s home and residence.