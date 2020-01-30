Devotees witness famous Lotus attire ‘Padma Besha’ of Lord Jagannath in Odisha

Puri: Devotees are thronging to Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri of Odisha today to witness the illustrious Lotus Attire of the lord. Popularly known as ‘Padma Besha’ on this day of the year Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra wear the ‘Padma Besha’ at the Srimandira of Puri. Padma means Lotus and Besha means attire. Hence, the attire includes a number of lotus flowers.

Today is Vasanta Panchami. On this day in the year Hindus worship Goddess Saraswati, the provider of education. Adding to that Lord Jagannath has worn the Padma Besha today. Accordingly, a number of devotees are thronging to the age old shrine in Puri to witness the famous attire of the Lord.

As per the rituals, Lord Jagannath wore the Lotus attire yesterday before going to ‘Pahada’ in the night. And today morning after Mangala Alati devotees were allowed to have a glimpse of the God for about an hour. Not only they witnessed the mesmerizing attire but they also received the famous ‘Padma Khiri’ offering. Yesterday Padma Khiri was offered to the Lord which is prepared with a type of rice called ‘Padmakeshari’.