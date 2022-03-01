Devotees returning after darshan of Lord Shiva meet with accident; 6 killed, 3 injured

Nuapara: At least six persons were killed while three others were severely injured after a car in which they were traveling hit a roadside tree near Sunsunia in Nuapara district this afternoon.

While speaking about the road accident, sources said that the mishap occurred after the four-wheeler rammed into a roadside tree near Sunsunia on Nuapara-Bargarh road.

The car accident took place while the occupants of the vehicle were returning home after offering prayer at Sri Nrusinghanatha Temple near Paikmal of Bargarh district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The deceased and injured persons have been identified as the residents of Mahasamunda in Chhattisgarh. The deceased persons include a child and a woman.

A joint team of Jonka police and Fire brigade personnel from Nuapada rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent them to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, as many as five people were killed in a road accident in Angul district. The road accident took place on NH-149 near Kantiapasi square under Khamar police station limits.