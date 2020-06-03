Devotees not to get darshan of Lord Alarnath during Anasara due to COVID restrictions

Puri: Devotees of Lord Jagannath will not get a chance to have a glimpse of Lord Alarnath this year during Anasara. A meeting was held in Bramhagiri of this district in Odisha regarding Anasara Darshan of Lord Alarnath.

It is to be noted that after the Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath of Puri, darshan of the trinity at Srimandira takes halt for a period of 14 days. It is believed that the Lord falls ill and thus devotees are kept away of His darshan. However, during these 14 days of quarantine of the Lord, devotees visit the shrine of Lord Alarnath in Bramhagiri to get a glimpse of Him. It is believed that one can have the same amount of virtues if he gets a glimpse of the God at Alarnath, that he would have got by having a darshan of Lord Jagannath in His abode at Puri. Accordingly, every year a lot of devotees throng to Lord Alarnath temple in Bramhagiri during Anasara.

However, this time devotees will not be allowed into the temple during Anasara due to Coronavirus pandemic. It was decided in today’s meeting that only rituals will be carried out by the priests in the temple while devotees will not be allowed.