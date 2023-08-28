Devotees gather at Puri’s Shree Loknath Temple on last Monday of holy Shravan

Puri: In a spiritual gathering of devotion and tradition, devotees participated in a significant ritual at the renowned Shree Loknath Temple in Puri on the occasion of last Monday of the Shravan month.

Late last night, at around 12:30 AM, a special ceremony began with the lighting of a big bonfire. It was organised by the temple authorities and attended by people from all walks of life who came to witness this spiritual event.

To make sure everyone was safe and comfortable, the organisers made arrangements for water, basic medical help, and resting places. Devotees first paid their respects at the temple’s main entrance before heading inside to offer their prayers.

In this ritual, devotees light their own fires as a way to show their gratitude and seek spiritual peace.

To participate, devotees bought tickets for 20 rupees, allowing them to join in the ritual and pray to Lord Loknath.

The final Monday of the Shravan month holds great significance, with devotees observing a day-long fast in devotion to the Lord. They offer fruits and milk products as Prasad to the Lord and later partake in them after performing the sacred abhishek ritual.