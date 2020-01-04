Devotees from Pakistan visit Lord Jagannath temple in Puri

Puri: A group of Hindu devotees from Pakistan visited the famous Lord Jagannath temple of Puri in Odisha on Saturday and paid their obeisance to the deities. The group consisted off at least 120 members. They arrived here on the invitation of the Odisha International Centre.

Every year Odisha International Centre invites visitors from Pakistan to have a darshan of the Lord at Puri. Accordingly, this year also the Centre had invited the Hindu pilgrims. As per reports the group will also visit other famous religious destinations of the country before returning to Pakistan.

The devotees were very happy to get a glimpse of the Lord. The devotees have hoped that the two neighbouring countries would develop cordial relationship.

“Lord Jagannath is the master of the universe. I had a desire to visit Jagannath temple at least once in my lifetime. Today, I got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the Lord. I prayed for the cordial relation between India and Pakistan,” said one of the devotees of the group.