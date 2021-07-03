Devotees banned to watch Rath Yatra from terrace of Bada Danda in Puri

Puri: The district administration on Saturday announced that no devotees will be allowed to watch Rath Yatra from the roofs on both sides of the Bada Danda in Puri. 

Earlier, on June 10, the Odisha government announced that devotees will be barred from participating in the annual Rath Yatra All the rituals will be performed amid strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said, this year also, Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra which is scheduled to be to be held on July 12 will be sans devotees in Puri.

He added that all guidelines of the Supreme Court, issued last year, will have to be followed while observing the rituals on the occasion.

 

