Puri: A devotee from Uttar-Pradesh has entered sanctum sanctorum of Puri’s Sri Jagannath Temple on Tuesday.

Sources say, the devotee entered inside the sanctum sanctorum via Dhukudi Dwar gate after the Mangal Aarti in the morning.

Later, the devotee was detained for further questioning and was released. Strict restrictions has been imposed on the entry of the devotees into the sanctum sanctorum.