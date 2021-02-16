Devotee Donates 4.5 kg Gold Ornaments in Srimandira, Puri

By IANS
gold donation at puri temple

Puri: A devotee has donated 4.5kg of gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees for the Trinity of Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. In the presence of SJTA Chief Administrator Kishan Kumar, the devotee donated the ornaments to the Temple administration.

The new ornaments include like 40 Shreemukha Padma and 2 Jhobakanti for Sri Balabhadra, 43 Shreemukha Padma and 2 Jhobakanti for Lord Jagannath and 2 Tadaku and 2 Jhobakanti for Maa Subhadra.

The ornaments consist of 4.858 kg of gold and 3.876kg silver. During the meeting, many members of the Srimandira managing committee of SJTA were present.

