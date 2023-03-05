Devotee critical as saree catches fire inside Jagannath Temple, Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, a devotee has sustained burn injuries inside the Jagannath Temple in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday.

The devotee is a resident of Patia area in Bhubaneswar she is said to be around 65 years of age. She has been identified as Aruna Mishra.

The woman has been rushed to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). Allegedly, the earthen lamp caught fire from both sides of the wick.

The fire from the lamp burn bright all of a sudden and caught the clothing of the woman. Further details awaited in this matter.