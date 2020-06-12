Keonjhar: In these days many restrictions have been imposed in Odisha in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, most of the prominent religious institutions have been closed for public visit as a safeguard measure to deal with the deadly virus. However, devotion for God is not bound to any restrictions. It has been proved in case of a devotee who walked for more than 100 kilometers and then crawled through 1 km to reach the famous shrine of Maa Tarini in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

As per reports, a devotee was witnessed crawling on the road in Ghatagan of the district today. After inquiry it was learnt that he was on his way to the famous Maa Tarini temple.

The devotee has been identified as Sudhansu Sekhar of Balia village in Bhadrak district.

The devotee walked for about 100 kms and then crawled for about one km on the road to reach the shrine. Since due to restrictions the temple has been closed for public darshan he offered a coconut to the Goddess at the gate of the temple and went back for home.