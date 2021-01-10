Development Commissioner Orders Probe, Arrest In Umerkote Under-Construction Bridge Collapse Case

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the Umerkote under-construction bridge collapse case, the Odisha government on Sunday ordered an investigation into the case and directed the Nabarangpur district collector to make arrests.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena has reportedly directed the district Collector to file a criminal case against the concerned contractor, sub-divisional officer (SDO) and Junior Engineer. Besides, he asked the Collector to arrest the accused persons as early as possible.

Apart from this, the engineer-in-chief also has been ordered to conduct an enquiry by vising the spot tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Sunabeda superintendent engineer has been directed to immediately visit the accident spot and take stock of the situation.

It is worthwhile to mention here that at least one worker was killed while three others sustained critical injuries after the under-construction bridge near Talapadar village in Umerkote area of Nabaranagpur district collapsed while they were working earlier today.