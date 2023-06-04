Deva Snana Purnima: Devotee falls sick inside Puri Jagannath temple, dies in hospital

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, a devotee reportedly died during the Deva Snana Purnima in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ambalal Bhoi, a resident of Rajasthan.

According to reports, Bhoi had come to Puri along with his family members to witness the Deva Snana rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. However, he fell sick when he was near the Snana Mandap of the 12th Century Shrine.

Soon, Bhoi was rushed to the Singhadwara Primary Health Centre for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, he was declared dead by the doctors.

While the exact reason behind Bhoi’s death was not known immediately, his death has saddened some devotees as he breathed his last while everyone was busy in the rituals of the Lord Lord Jagannath.

