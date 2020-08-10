Vikas Dubey Accomplice
Image Credits: IANS (representational pic)

Detention of police team: 22 persons including 15 women arrested in Odisha’s Puri

By Subadh Naik

Puri: As many as 22 persons including 15 women have been arrested by police at Redhua village in connection with detention of a police team of Konark in Odisha’s Puri district.

According to reports, the accused were arrested for detaining the cops while they had gone to the village on August 6 to execute arrest of an accused.

The villagers had detained the team of police for around 6 hours before releasing them following the intervention of the local administration.

