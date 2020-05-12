Bhubaneswar, May 12: The number of Odisha bound Shramik special trains that have been dealt with up to 11 May are 29.

Trains which are on run or are being received at terminals and being dealt with today (12/5/2020) are 5.

Trains expected to be started today/already departed today (12/5/20) for Odisha:

1 from SURAT TO JAGANNATHPUR

1 from LTT/MUMBAI TO JAGANNATHPUR

2 FROM MORBI/GUJARAT TO BALESWAR

1 FROM COIMBATORE/TAMIL NADU TO KHURDA ROAD.

Accordingly, these are five trains which are expected to reach Odisha tomorrow on May 13 2020. All the above information was provided by E. Co. Railways.