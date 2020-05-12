SOP to travel by special trains

Details regarding Shramik Special trains’ running to Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar, May 12: The number of Odisha bound Shramik special trains that have been dealt with up to 11 May are 29.

Trains which are on run or are being received at terminals and being dealt with today (12/5/2020) are 5.

Trains expected to be started today/already departed today (12/5/20) for Odisha:

1 from SURAT TO JAGANNATHPUR

1 from LTT/MUMBAI TO JAGANNATHPUR

2 FROM MORBI/GUJARAT TO BALESWAR

1 FROM COIMBATORE/TAMIL NADU TO KHURDA ROAD.

Accordingly, these are five trains which are expected to reach Odisha tomorrow on May 13 2020. All the above information was provided by E. Co. Railways.

You might also like
State

Odisha likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm in next 5 days; Yellow warning…

Nation

Odisha cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed as CBSE Chairman

State

Odisha to introduce 3 ordinances to strengthen agri-economy

Nation

Lockdown 4.0 will be in a new form with new rules: PM Modi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.