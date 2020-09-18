Bhubaneswar Murder Case
Details On Bhubaneswar Murder Case; Husband Habitual Offender

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking revelation, relating to two minor sons murdering their mother in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar yesterday, it has been found that the father is a habitual offender.

The police  has revealed that the husband of the murdered woman was a habitual offender and that he is lodged in Puri Jail since the past nine years.

He has been involved in a number of offences time and again.

In a horrifying incident yesterday, a woman was beaten to death by her two minor sons in an apartment under Airfield police limits in Odisha’s capital.

The deceased woman has been identified as Binodini Mishra. According to reports, Binodini had extra-marital affair and used to hit her minor sons aged 15 and 12 in a drunk condition.

There was a heated exchange of words between the two minor sons and their mother. Following which they attacked her with an iron road and she sustained grievous injuries.

Later, they called up their neighbour and asked them to shift their mother to the hospital but by the time the neighbors reached Binodini had already succumbed to her injuries.

