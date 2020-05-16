Details of 65 Corona cases reported today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that 65 new Covid-19 cases were detected today in the last 24 hours.

With the new 65 cases, the State’s positive tally touched 737.

The cases were detected from 8 districts of the State – Jajpur, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh.

Here are the details of the 65 cases as shared by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Jajpur 31 cases (All in quarantine centres, 30 West Bengal returnees & 1 Jharkhand returnee)

Ganjam 13 cases (12 in quarantine centres, Surat returnees. 1 in home quarantine)

Khurda 3 cases (2 in quarantine centres, 1 West Bengal, 1 Surat & 1 In home quarantine)

Puri 4 cases (All in quarantine centres, West Bengal returnees)

Nayagarh 2 cases (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Cuttack 6 cases (All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees)

Mayurbhanj 2 (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)

Kendrapara 4 cases (All in quarantine centres, Surat returnees)