Details Of 5 New Covid-19 Positive Cases From Odisha, All Had Mild Symptoms Informs I&PR Dept.

Details Of 5 New Covid-19 Positive Cases From Odisha, All Had Mild Symptoms Informs I&PR Dept.

Balasore: 5 new coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Balasore district of Odisha today. The total number of affected persons in the state has risen up to 108.

All of the new cases have very mild symptoms informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR) via the first health update of 27th April 2020.

The I&PR Department also added that all the 5 Positive Cases are from the containment zone

The Details Of The 5 New Cases Are As Follows:

Case No. 104 —– 55 Yr Female,

Case No. 105 —– 22 Yr Female,

Case No. 106 —– 23 Yr Female,

Case No. 107 —– 29 Yr Female

Case No. 108 —– 27 Yr Male

All were diagnosed with mild symptoms and were under home quarantine. Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done and will be updated soon.

Total Positive Case in Odisha stands at 108.