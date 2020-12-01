Bhubaneswar: In the row over genuine Tata Motors MD, Gopalpur MLA on Tuesday said that he committed no sin in travelling with Tata Motors MD in a Chartered flight to attend a social function during lock down. However, Tata Motors Limited has been repeatedly denying that Akash Pathak ever held any post in TML.

Row Over Genuine Tata Motors MD: Despite repeated denials by Tata Motors that Akash Pathak ever held any post in TML, Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy today said he committed no sin in traveling with Tata Motors MD in a chartered flight to attend a social function pic.twitter.com/eo4cBb5u7u — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) December 1, 2020

Earlier in a complaint to Crime Branch, Tata Motors had informed that there was no one in the name of Akash Pathak working in TML as its passenger division MD.

A case had been lodged in this connection by TML according to which, Akash used a fake ID card mentioning and counterfeit visiting card to trick people on pretext of providing jobs.

Earlier, Odisha Vigilance had arrested senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak on the charges of amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Both of them are currently lodged in the Jharapada jail in Bhubaneswar after a Vigilance court rejected their bail applications. Hours after the arrest, the state government suspended Pathak, who was serving as the Additional PCCF, Plan, Programme and Afforestation in Odisha. The Vigilance unearthed lavish lifestyle and massive wealth accumulated by Pathak.

Recently, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) expelled Gopalpur MLA and former Minister Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party for his anti-people activities.

Panigrahi’s daughter’s marriage was fixed with Akash Pathak, son of Abhay Pathak.