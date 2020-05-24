Bhubaneswar: Although Odisha Government has already given its nod about running of buses in the state from tomorrow that is May 25, the State Private Bus Owners’ Association is yet to take a final decision over it. Accordingly, bus service in Odisha is not going to restart from tomorrow.

As per sources, meeting of the zonal committee will be held at 11 am tomorrow to take a decision in this regard. Again, on coming Wednesday members of the All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association will meet to take a final decision. After this meeting only it will be clear about running of private buses in the state. This was intimated by Barada Das, treasurer of Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association.

It is to be noted that Odisha government given its nod today on intra-state bus movement from May 25. The said service had been suspended in Odisha due to the nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb Coronavirus pandemic.