Despite govt holiday, Common P.G Entrance Test 2023 in Odisha to be held as per schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha Government today clarified that the Common P.G Entrance Test (G.P.E.T-2023) will be held tomorrow as per schedule even though it is a government holiday.

It is to be noted here that the Common P.G Entrance Test (G.P.E.T-2023) is scheduled to be held on June 29. However, the applicants were confused after the State government declared June 29 (Thursday) as holiday in view of the celebration of Id-Ul-Zuha tomorrow.

However, the Higher Education Department clarified that the Common P.G Entrance Test (G.P.E.T-2023) shall be held tomorrow in three sittings. “It is for information of all concerned that though government has declared 29.06.2023 as a holiday, Common P.G Entrance Test (G.P.E.T-2023) conducted by State Selection Board, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha shall be held in three sittings on that date as per the schedule already notified,” the Department said in a notification today.