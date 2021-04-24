Despite Covid restrictions teacher takes class at School in Mayurbhanj dist: Watch

By WCE 5
Mayurbhanj School teacher violates covid guidelines

Mayurbhanj: A teacher was seen openly violating the restrictions imposed by the Government of Odisha in the wake of Covid 19. He was taking physical class of Standard 10 students at the School though the State government has issued strict guidelines not to take classes due to pandemic situation.

As per reports, Ramahari Parmanik, the headmaster of the Chaitanya Dev High School in Paikasahi  of Rasagovindapur in this district was seen taking physical classes on Saturday. A number of students were also present in the Classroom.

Also read: Dhenkanal: Woman critical after brother-in-law beats her with lathi

It is to be noted that the School and Mass Education Department in its order Dt. 19 April had asked not to conduct physical classes in the School in lieu of the alarming situation of Covid 19. However, the rule was violated in this case.

Video of the class has also gone viral on social media.

You might also like
State

Dhenkanal: Woman critical after brother-in-law beats her with lathi

State

Odisha: Quarantine norms for West Bengal returnees revised: Details here

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3, 59,467 as 3464 more patients recover in…

State

With 745 New Cases, Bhubaneswar Reports Highest Single Day COVID Positives

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.