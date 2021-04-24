Mayurbhanj: A teacher was seen openly violating the restrictions imposed by the Government of Odisha in the wake of Covid 19. He was taking physical class of Standard 10 students at the School though the State government has issued strict guidelines not to take classes due to pandemic situation.

As per reports, Ramahari Parmanik, the headmaster of the Chaitanya Dev High School in Paikasahi of Rasagovindapur in this district was seen taking physical classes on Saturday. A number of students were also present in the Classroom.

It is to be noted that the School and Mass Education Department in its order Dt. 19 April had asked not to conduct physical classes in the School in lieu of the alarming situation of Covid 19. However, the rule was violated in this case.

Video of the class has also gone viral on social media.