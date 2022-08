Derailment of goods train near Bhubaneswar railway station affects services

Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station this evening leading to the disruption of the movement of trains along the route.

A total of five wagons of a cement-laden goods train derailed at around 8.35 PM. The mishap took place when the goods train was going to Vizianagaram from Chakradharpur Division.

The movement of the following trains was affected partially following the derailment of the goods train: