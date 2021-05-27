Bhubaneswar: Siba Prasad Misra, OAS (Retd) left for the heavenly abode at his residence in Rajendra Vihar Apartment, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar.

Born to parents late Agadhu Misra and late Parbati Misra of Buguda, Ganjam in the year 1942, he was son-in-law of Jagannath cult researcher and speaker late Prof Gouri Kumar Bramha and grand son-in-law of late Godabarish Mohapatra, famous poet & founder of Nia Khunta.

He was the younger brother of Late Chittaranjan Mishra, IAAS (Retd).

After completing his post graduation in History from Allahabad University, Late Misra served the state in many administrative roles across various parts of Odisha.

He was well appreciated for his role as Deputy Secretary in the office of Late J B Pattanayak, the then Chief Minister of Odisha.

His strict adherence to honesty, integrity and dedication earned him respect from all quarters. His amiable personality made him very popular amongst his colleagues and the public.

After his retirement, he engaged himself for the development of the community in the Rajendra Vihar Apartment.

He has left behind his wife Kabita Misra, sons Swadesh and Swaraj, daughter Swadhina. His demise has a created a feeling loss and sadness amongst his family, friends and people who came across him during his lifetime.