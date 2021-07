Bhubaneswar: Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi was hospitalised at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after being infected with COVID-19.

Sethi, who represents Dhamnagar Assembly Constituency in Odisha Assembly, was admitted to the hospital in Bhubaneswar, for treatment on Sunday. He is under observation.

Recently, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik, is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS.