Deputy Director Of Factories & Boilers Directorate Under Vigilance Scanner

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the office and houses of Deputy director of Factories & Boilers Directorate Ramesh Chandra Behera over allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths simultaneously conducted raids at  several places including his father-in-law’s house at Pilgrim Road in Cuttack city, his residence in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar city, a house in CDA area of Cuttack, ancestral house at Korei in Jajpur district and a house in Pondicherry.

The raids were also conducted at his office rooms in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway.

