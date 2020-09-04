Deputy Director of Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Ramesh Chandra Behera Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today arrested Deputy Director of Directorate of Factories and Boilers Ramesh Chandra Behera today.

He was arrested on charges of accumulating disproportionate assets as compared to his source of income.

The Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids on the office and houses of the Deputy Director yesterday.

The raids was conducted simultaneously at his offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, his houses in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar city, CDA area of Cuttack, house in Pondicherry and ancestral house at Korei in Jajpur.

It is noteworthy that Vigilance sleuths seized over Rs 1.5 crore from his residence in Bhubaneswar including a 3-bhk flat worth Rs 41 lakh in Bhubaneswar, five plots, 3-storeyed building, building worth Rs 29 Lakh in Jajpur and 600 gms of gold and silver ornaments.