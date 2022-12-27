Deputy Collector of Jagatsinghpur under vigilance net

Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday conducted a raid at multiple places in connection with allegation against Chittaranjan Pilla, Deputy Collector, Jagatsinghpur regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance officials conducted simultaneous house searches led by two DSPs, 14 inspectors, six ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at nine places.

The Vigilance officials are conducting raids at:

1. Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment, At-Gadakan-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

2) Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At- Rangamatia, PO-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

3) Flat No.202, Sai Anumadana Re, At-Nuagaon, PO- Chandaka, PS- Bharatpur, Bhubaneswar.

4) Flat No.101,Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

5) Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

6) One double storyed building at  SonepurTown, Unit-1, Tahasil/Dist- Sonepur.

7)  House at native village located at-Naighati, PO- Pratap pur, PS- Baliapala, Balasore.

8) Temporary residence of Pilla, located at Jagatsinghpur.

9) Office located at Collectorate, Jagatainghpur.

