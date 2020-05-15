Bhubaneswar: The depression might turn into a cyclone and make landfall by tomorrow. Though the path of the cyclone is still unclear, 12 districts of Odisha have been instructed to be on high alert by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

SRC Odisha Pradeep Jena, has informed in a media briefing that the path of the cyclone is still unclear. The cyclone might make landfall in the evening today. By tomorrow evening, the depression will however take the form of a cyclone.

All the collectors have been instructed to be on alert. If required, people will be evacuated. The collectors have been asked to identify higher number of cyclone shelters keeping in mind the social distancing that needs to be maintained due to COVID19 outbreak.

12 districts have been kept on high alert. Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak collectors have been given special instructions via a video conferencing informed the Odisha SRC.

The fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the seas. The paddy godowns in-charge have been asked to be cautious. The leave of government employees has been cancelled in the 12 high alert districts.