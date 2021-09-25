Depression intensified into deep depression over north & adjoining central BoB

Bhubaneswar: The depression has intensified into a deep depression over north & adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hrs and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by evening of September 26, added reports of IMD.

IMD has also issued yellow warning for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory asking officials to remain prepared to tackle any localised flood-like situation or the possibility of landslides in hilly areas, while also ensuring that the control room stays operational round the clock.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea and return to the coast by Saturday. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Ganjam from September 25 to September 26.

Meanwhile as per the reports of IMD, red warning has been issued to Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati. Similarly, orange warning have been issued to Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri districts and yellow warning has been issued to Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir and Nuapada districts.

There is also a likelihood of heavy to very heavy showers in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.

It is noteworthy of that the low pressure had formed over the Bay of Bengal yesterday later it intensified into depression.

