Yellow Warning for 4 Districts of Odisha by MeT Centre Bhubaneswar

Representational Image

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A ‘Yellow warning’ has been issued for 4 districts of Odisha by the regional meteorological centre Bhubaneswar today.

A well-marked low pressure area has formed over the west central Bay of Bengal, off the North Andhra Pradesh coast in the morning today.

As a result the MeT department, Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow alert for Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and Rayagada districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in these districts and one or two other coastal regions of the state.

The depression is expected to turn into a deep depression according to the Regional MeT Department, Bhubaneswar. This depression is also expected to turn into widespread cyclonic circulation.

 

