Depression formed over south-west Bay of Bengal, not to affect Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A depression has been formed over south-west Bay of Bengal as well as adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal. However, this depression is not going to affect Odisha in any way, informed Meteorological Center, Bhubaneswar.

This depression is expected to travel north-northwest during the next 24 hours. Following this, it is expected to turn west-southwest and go through Comorin area to reach Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, no large change is expected in temperatures throughout the state. Odisha has been shivering in cold due to the mercury dropping in several places. The temperature might start going up gradually by two to four degrees in various parts of the state after two days.

Various districts are expected to see shallow to moderate fog today over some areas. These districts include Khurda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal, as well as North Coastal Odisha.