Deogarh to get rail link as Railways approves FLS for new Barkot-Jharsuguda line

Deogarh: In great and good news for the people of Deogarh district of Odisha, the district is all set to get its first rail connectivity as the Railways Ministry has approved the measures for conducting Final Location Survey (FLS) for the new line between Barkot and Jharsuguda.

The Railway Board has informed about the sanction given by the Ministry for conducting the FLS for preparation of DPR for the 160-km rail line between Barkot and Jharsuguda to the General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

“Sanction of the Ministry of Railways is hereby communicated for conducting Final Location Survey (FLS) for preparation of DPR for New Line between Barkot and Jharsuguda (160 km) at a cost of Rs.4.00 Crore/- (Rupees Four Crore only),” read the letter of Abhishek Jagawat, the Joint Director/GatiShakti/Civi-II of Railway Board to General Manager of the ECoR.

“The expenditure is chargeable to the Demand No. 85 – Major Head 3001 Indian Railways Policy Formulation, Direction. Research & Other Misc. Organizations – Miscellaneous Expenditure (General)- Annexure ‘A’- Surveys,” the letter added.

“This issues with the concurrence of the Finance Directorate of the Ministry of Railways,” the letter ended.