Deogarh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths raided the office and residence of Deogarh Municipal Executive Officer Kunjaban Pradhan in connection with the allegation of amassing disproportionate assets against him today.

Sambalpur Vigilance DSP Dasarathi Sethi along with a special team reportedly conducted simultaneous raids at four places including his government quarters and municipal corporation office in Deogarh, ancestral house at Gandagara and in-laws’s houses in Bandhabahal in Jharsuguda district in the morning hours today.

Till the last reports came in, the raids were underway and the value of his immovable and movable assets are yet to be ascertained, informs Vigilance DSP.