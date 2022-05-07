Deogarh MLA Subash Panigrahi gets conditional bail

Bhubaneswar: Deogarh MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi and his two associates have been granted conditional bail on Saturday.

Reportedly, he had been arrested along with his two associates on May 1 on charges of thrashing the Tileibani block development officer (BDO).

Earlier on April 30, BDO Krushnachandra Dalapati was allegedly thrashed by Panigrahi and his associates following which the BDO registered a complaint against the MLA and took the matter up with the district Collector. Meanwhile, MLA Panigrahi had also lodged a counter-complaint against the BDO.

Notably, Panigrahi had asked Dalapati to come and meet him over an issue. However, as Dalapati was away at Chhepalipali village for an inspection, he informed that he will not be able to attend the meeting.

Thereafter, Panigrahi allegedly visited Chhepalipali village along with a few others and thrashed the BDO.