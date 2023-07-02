Deogarh: Man arrested with fake currency notes

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested by the Deogarh district police on charges of possessing fake currency notes. The accused has been identified as Binod Singh.

Originally, Binod Singh is a resident of andhi Square area in Bargarh town. However, he was residing in a rented house at Khapara Sahi area of Deogarh town for the last few days.

He had allegedly given a fake currency note to a shopkeeper while purchasing thing at Expo Market in Deogarh town yesterday.

After realizing that Singh had given fake note, the shopkeeper informed the Deogarh police about the matter. Soon, a team of cops conducted a raid on his rented house and seized 135 pieces of fake Rs 500 note and 20 pieces of fake Rs 200 note from his possession.

This apart, a bank passbook, 14 ATM cards, six mobile phones and a four-wheeler were also seized from his possession.

Further interrogation and investigation into the matter is underway.