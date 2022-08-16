Deogarh: Head clerk of Barkote Tehsil office in Vigilance net The head clerk of Barkote Tehsil office was arrested by Odisha Vigilance while accepting Rs 5000 bribe

Deogarh: Today Raj Kishore Kalo, Head Clerk, Tahasil Office, Barkote, in Deogarh district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.5, 000 from a complainant to facilitate issuance of RoR (Patta) in favour of complainant.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid wherein the accused Raj Kishore Kalo, Head Clerk was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance at Bonai Chhak, Barkote while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.5,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Kalo and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Kalo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Kalo at Bonai Chhak, Barkote, Dist-Deogarh and his office room at Tahasil office, Barkote.

Accused Raj Kishore Kalo, Head Clerk has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.18 dated 15.08.2022 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.