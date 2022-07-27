DEO In Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner, Raid Underway

By WCE 2
vigilance raid odisha

Cuttack: The District Education Officer (DEO) in Kendrapara has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe today.

On July 27 2022 in the morning at about 9 am, the DEO identified as Sanjib Kumar Singh was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe of Rs. 20,000/-

The complainant, a government employee for cancelation of his transfer order and modification of the same to another place as per choice of complainant.

Following trap, simultaneous searches have been launched at 4 locations of Sri Singh from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance Case has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Singh.

Detailed report shall follow.

