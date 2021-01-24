Dense Fog In Twin City Of Odisha, Vehicular Movement Affected

By WCE 2
dense fog in odisha
Pic Credits: ANI

Bhubaneswar: The residents of Odisha woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday as a thick layer of fog engulfed entire state including the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Vehicular movement was badly hit during the morning hours and the commuters were seen driving cautiously due to poor visibility.

The visibilty also dropped to less than 50 mts in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which disrupted normal life.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued dense fog alert for several districts of Odisha for the next 48 hours.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

State

150 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,34,300

State

Republic Day Parade 2021 Dress Rehearsal In Bhubaneswar Today

Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Price Falls In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.