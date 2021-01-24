Bhubaneswar: The residents of Odisha woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday as a thick layer of fog engulfed entire state including the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Vehicular movement was badly hit during the morning hours and the commuters were seen driving cautiously due to poor visibility.

The visibilty also dropped to less than 50 mts in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which disrupted normal life.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued dense fog alert for several districts of Odisha for the next 48 hours.